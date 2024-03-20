To the former Brazilian soccer player Barça and PSG, Dani Alves, He was granted provisional release this Wednesday while the appeals against the sentence that sentenced him to four and a half years in prison for a case of sexual abuse against a young woman in the nightclub are resolved. Sutton of Barcelona in December 2022.

The 40-year-old former player, who is in prison Brians 2 Since January 2023, he was reported by a woman in early 2023 for having raped her in the bathroom of the nightclub. Initially, he denied knowing her, then he confirmed that he did dance with her and in her last statement, at the trial held last February, he confessed that he had a sexual relationship with the victim, changing her version several times. However, he was found guilty by the judicial authorities.

After several weeks of work part of Ines Guardiola, defense of the former footballer, the Barcelona hearing granted him provisional release with certain conditions: he must pay a million euros in bail, he will appear weekly in court, he will not be able to leave Spainyou will have to hand over your two passports (Spanish and Brazilian), and you must stay away from the victim.

In the midst of the trial that was carried out against Dani Alves Lawyer Inés Guardiola indicated that her client's financial situation was not as comfortable as the Spanish press proclaims, but, on the contrary, he was suffering from a “stifled economic situation.” The lawyer stated that he had a debt of half a million euros with the Treasury, an embargo of 150,000 and his bank balance is 70,000 euros.

In fact, it was even said in the Spanish media that the model and businessman Joana Sanz, The player's wife was in charge of maintaining the mansion in which they lived together in Barcelona.

However, the site Celebrity Net Worth revealed a few weeks ago that the fortune of Daniel Alves It amounts to more than 55 million euros, which are distributed in assets, investments and companies, such as the player representation agency Flashforward Group.

In addition, he said that most of his money came from sponsorships with brands and salaries he earned in a successful career with Sevilla, PSG and Juventus. For example in Barcelona His salary reached 10 million euros a year.

In Pumas of Mexico, the team in which he was a member at the time of his capture, the Brazilian managed to earn 300 thousand dollars a month. But all the money would be blocked by the banks, the aforementioned media explained.

It should be noted that before the decision of the National Court, the Prosecutor's Office spoke out and opposed Dani Alves being released because it believes that there is a high risk of flight considering that he could return to Brazil, where he could not be extradited due to the laws of That country.

