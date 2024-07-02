One person was killed and seven others were injured when a domestic gas pipe exploded in a residential building in the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan.

The city municipality said in a statement on its Telegram channel, according to the RIA Novosti news agency, that a gas pipe explosion occurred on the second floor of a house on Artem Street in the Russian city of Sterlitamak, killing one person and injuring seven (two of them children) who were taken to the hospital to receive treatment and necessary medical care.

The statement added that the local emergency service is working at the scene, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances and causes of the explosion.