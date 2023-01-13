Bahrain qualified for the Golden Square after a 1-1 draw with Kuwait in the third round of Group Two competitions, at the Olympic Port Stadium in Basra.

Mahdi Humaidan scored for Bahrain in the 26th minute, while Shabib Al-Khalidi scored for Kuwait in the 45th minute.

With that result, the Kuwaiti team finished third with 4 points, while the Bahraini Reds topped the group with 7 points.

The Qatari team snatched the second transit card from this group, after a 1-1 draw with the Emirates, as it ranked runner-up with 4 points, with a goal difference from Kuwait.

The Bahraini team thus qualified to face its Omani counterpart, while the Qatari team set a date with Iraq in the semi-finals of the Gulf Championship.