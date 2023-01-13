Basketball | The Seagulls are aiming for their fourth consecutive Finnish Cup victory

The Seagulls knocked out Karhu Basket, the leader of the Korisliiga, in the semi-finals.

13.1. 20:36

Helsinki The Seagulls will reach the final match on Saturday, aiming for the fourth consecutive championship of the men’s Finnish Cup in basketball.

The place in the finals was arranged on Friday in Helsinki, when the Seagulls defeated Karhu Basket from bucket hockey 78–64 in the first semi-final game.

The semi-final was a meeting between the top two of the Korisliiga, as Karhu Basket leads the league and Seagulls is second.

Seagulls made the most of their home advantage and won the first two quarters of the semi-final so clearly that they led 42–25 at the halfway point of the match.

Karhu Basket was burdened by a backlog of matches, as it played in the European Cup last Tuesday in Israel, where it took a valuable away win against Hapoel Haifa.

In the Cup semi-final, the Seagulls scored the highest score with 22 points Jeffrey Carroll. Z excelled as a volley playerena Edosomwan 16 with loose balls.

Karhu Basket’s best scorer was with 16 marks Severi Kaukiainen.

The Seagulls will have Joensuu’s Kataja Basket as their final opponent, who crushed BC Nokia 94–54 in the second semifinal. Kataja Basket’s best scorer had bagged 20 points Tuomas Hirvonen.