Today (26) a group of 47 Ukrainians who were in Poland arrived in Brazil. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) reported that they were supported by the task force of the Brazilian Embassy in Warsaw.

The embassy provided the travel documents and notes addressed to the Polish immigration, health and airport authorities.

The Ukrainians also had support from the Consulate General in Frankfurt, where a flight connection was made. They landed at Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo.

Ordinance of the MRE and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security guarantees a temporary visa and residence permit for the humanitarian reception of Ukrainians who have been affected or displaced by the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainians who arrive in Brazil without a visa can apply for a residence permit at the Federal Police stations.

The post Group of 47 Ukrainians Arrives in Brazil for Humanitarian Reception appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Group #Ukrainians #arrive #Brazil #humanitarian #reception #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO