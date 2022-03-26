This is the story of a poor man dog rescued from slaughter just in time. He would surely have come to a bad end if this boy with a heart of gold hadn’t saved him and taken him away from that place, going so far as to pay to give him a second chance. The thing that is even more tender is that the dog seems to have resigned himself to his fate and only at the end, perhaps, does he understand that in reality that boy is his hero.

Photo source from dogrescueworld’s TikTok video

An account on TikTok that often tells of heroic rescues of helpless puppies, poor creatures destined for a cruel destiny, recently decided to share a video of a really moving scene. That puppy would have ended up as meat for slaughter.

In the video we see a boy inside a dirty and unwelcoming place, where the dog probably lived waiting for that Death penalty hanging over his head. Together with him another gentleman: the two bargain and talk until the boy manages to buy the dog.

The boy pay the man and slowly approaches the dog, because he is afraid that he may react out of fear. But in reality the dog does not move. She picks him up and has no reaction: his gaze is absolutely resigned.

The other man helps the boy to finally remove the chains from the dog. Not an easy feat. He who knows how much he suffered living in those conditions. He now seems emptied of will to livebut he doesn’t know that an incredible new life awaits him.

Photo source from dogrescueworld’s TikTok video

Dog rescued just before ending up in the slaughterhouse starts wagging its tail

It takes a long time for the puppy to return free from its chain. The trauma can last a long time: if the physical wounds can heal sooner, those of the heart will need time.

Photo source from dogrescueworld’s TikTok video

If the dog has been holding his tail between his paws the whole time, when he sees the car and notices that the boy will not leave him there, here he begins to wagging his tail. And this is where his new life begins.