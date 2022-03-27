Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann, Anna-Katharina Ahnefeld

For a long time, the Greens and the FDP feared that the state parliament would move into Saarland. The preliminary end result is particularly bitter for the Greens.

The state election in Saarland has a provisional final result.

The numbers are particularly bitter for the Greens and FDP – both parties narrowly missed out on the leap into the state parliament.

According to the state returning officer, the Greens were missing 23 votes, the Liberals 1,003.

Update from March 27, 9:36 p.m.: Now it’s (for the time being) official: The Greens missed re-entering the state parliament in the Saarland election by 23 votes. Of the total of 452,411 valid votes cast, 22,598 and thus 4.99502 percent went to the Greens, as the state election authority announced in the evening. In order to get over the five percent hurdle, however, the party would have needed 22,621 votes – exactly 23 more.

However, the election committee pointed out that there could still be “deviations” before the official final result – in this respect, with a lot of luck, the Greens could still get into the state parliament, to which they have not belonged for the last five years.

According to the result from Sunday evening, the FDP was still missing 1003 votes to enter the state parliament. The Liberals received 21,618 votes, or 4.8 percent. According to the figures, only the SPD, CDU and AfD belong to the state parliament – the left failed significantly.

Saarland drama: Greens out because of “23 votes”? The FDP is also threatened with extinction

Update from March 27, 9:18 p.m.: Now there is the first bitter certainty for the Greens and the FDP: At least according to the preliminary final result of the state election management, both parties missed the leap into the Saarland state parliament.

The state returning officer sees the Greens at 4.99502 percent (see previous update). According to the preliminary result, the FDP landed at 4.8 percent. At least the Greens could still hope for the official final result – at best it should be about a few handfuls of votes.

Update from March 27, 9:15 p.m: The Greens could have missed the leap into the state parliament in Saarland: The party had information that it had not worked out with the state parliament, it said on Saarland radio – there is talk of 23 missing votes.

Saarland drama intensifies: FDP on the brink – Greens suddenly have to worry

Update from March 17, 9:03 p.m.: The current projections by infratest dimap (ARD) and the research group Wahlen (ZDF) exacerbate the concerns of the FDP: At the moment, the Liberals are estimated at 4.8 and 4.9 percent respectively – the chances of entering the Saarland state parliament are decreasing.

The fate of the Saar-Greens is now on the razor’s edge: both sources see the eco-party at exactly 5.0 percent. The counting of postal votes had apparently brought modest gains to the CDU in particular.

Green FDP ARD projection 8:52 p.m 5.0 percent 4.8 percent ZDF projection 8:49 p.m 5.0 percent 4.9 percent

Update from March 17, 8:48 p.m.: The FDP and the Greens in Saarland are massively concerned about entering the state parliament – for the Greens this is partly unexpected: At the beginning of the election evening, the eco-party was in the forecasts at 5.5 percent. Top candidate Lisa Becker was skeptical on Saarländisches Rundfunk (SR). “We said from the start that we had to wait for the result,” she emphasized. The federal leadership of the party was already happy about the “tailwind” from the election result. The rather weak result also has to do with the great importance of industry in Saarland.

FDP top candidate Angelika Hießerich-Peter expressed hope at the same place. “There are still a few districts not counted, especially in Saarbrücken,” she emphasized, “we are confident that it will still work”. The Liberals attributed the fact that tremors are necessary instead of the targeted 8 percent to the election campaign focused on the prime minister candidates Anke Rehlinger (SPD) and Tobias Hans (CDU). As an extra-parliamentary opposition, it was also difficult to get through.

Greens and FDP are not members of the current state parliament in Saarland.

Saarland election: Greens and FDP are trembling after projections for the state parliament – ​​rude awakening?

First report: Saarbrücken – The Greens and the FDP have to tremble in the state elections in Saarland. The extrapolations showed a dramatic race for the five percent hurdle in the evening: the FDP was still worried about entering the state parliament with extrapolated values ​​​​between 4.9 percent and 5.0 percent in the evening, the Greens also fell to 5 in the course of the election evening .0 percent off. The entry or non-entrance of the parties could also have a greater impact on the coalition options in Saarland.

Saarland election: Greens and FDP tremble to enter the state parliament – Lindner sees confirmation for traffic lights

Shortly after the polls closed, both parties were optimistic. The FDP federal chairman Christian Lindner sees good starting conditions for a coalition cooperation between his party and the SPD in Saarland if the FDP enters the Saarland state parliament. “There are good discussions and good cooperation between Ms. Rehlinger* and the FDP. We share many common positions,” said Lindner on Sunday evening on ARD.

Lindner also described the outcome of the Saarland* state elections as a confirmation of the “policy of the traffic light coalition” at the federal level. However, the shares are not equally distributed among the parties, said Lindner on Sunday on ZDF. “Very strong” is shown by the performance of the SPD in the Saar. But the FDP and Greens would also have benefited there.

Overall, however, he is convinced that the federal political influence on the election result in Saarland is “not too great”, added the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs. This was shown by the personal polls of SPD top candidate Anke Rehlinger. The initial situation was also difficult for the FDP in Saarland because it had not been in the state parliament there for ten years.

Christian Lindner (FDP), Federal Minister of Finance, speaks. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

The Saarland FDP* top candidate Angelika Hießerich-Peter congratulated Rehlinger on her election victory. The focus of the election campaign on the question of who would become the new prime minister made it difficult for the small party, she said in Saarbrücken.

Saarland election: Green bosses see “tail wind” for the Greens after the state election

In their initial reactions to the election, the leaders of the Greens, Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour, initially described their party’s expected return to the Saarland state parliament as a “tailwind”. Lang spoke on Sunday in the ARD of a “very clear success”. The Greens* are expected to be represented in all 16 state parliaments again. Nouripour said on ZDF that there was a federal trend “that supported”. With the Greens in Saarland, there have been “great upheavals in the meantime”, but a lot has been made up for in a short time.

Both leaders of the Greens stressed that the ball for forming a government was now in the hands of the SPD and its top candidate, Anke Rehlinger. According to projections, the SPD was clearly the strongest force in Saarland and may have an absolute majority of the seats. (dpa/AFP/aka) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.