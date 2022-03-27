BUndecancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected criticism that Germany is helping to finance Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine with its energy imports from Russia. “Russia currently cannot do anything with the money it is storing in its accounts because of our sanctions,” said the SPD politician on Sunday evening on the ARD program “Anne Will”. It’s about a few hundred billion in foreign exchange reserves. “It is therefore very unlikely that this connection even exists.”

Germany’s dependence on Russian energy imports will be eliminated “quite quickly”. With coal, if everything goes well, this could happen quickly this year, Scholz announced. This can also happen very quickly with oil. And for gas, plans that had been in the drawer for a long time have “now been activated”. The technical infrastructure is being created at great speed in order to be able to import gas from other suppliers.

“It’s about an unbelievable number of jobs”

Scholz again rejected an immediate import boycott. He warned: “It’s about an unbelievable number of jobs.” Conversely, should Russia end its exports, Germany would be prepared. “But if these imports stopped from one day to the next, it would mean that entire branches of industry would have to stop their activities.”

Scholz also rejected the Ukrainian proposal for a one-month embargo. Responsible politics must have the courage to speak the truth. “And the truth is that if we did that, we would trigger a major economic crisis.” It wouldn’t be that easy to do in Europe either. For example, Italy is highly dependent on Russian imports. Some Eastern European countries have networks that are linked to the Russian network from earlier times, but not to the Western networks.







Scholz also confirmed considerations of purchasing the Israeli “Iron Dome” missile defense system in view of the threat from Russia. “I can tell you that this is definitely one of the things we advise – for good reason,” said Scholz. However, the details of the project have “not yet been finally discussed”.

The Federal Chancellor announced that the NATO countries and Germany would be significantly upgraded in order to protect themselves against possible attacks by Russia. “We make ourselves so strong that nobody dares to attack us,” he said. That was also the message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Don’t you dare”. Scholz emphasized that all NATO partners in Eastern Europe could rely on the obligation to provide assistance and that the USA and Germany played a special role in this.







“An attack … would be an attack on ourselves,” he said of a possible threat to Poland or the Baltic states from Russia. He pledged that Germany would fulfill NATO’s commitment to spend two percent of economic output on defense. The Bundeswehr plays a central role in the defense of the alliance and the country, especially with the possibilities “on the ground”: “Only the USA and Germany will have the strength that is necessary for the entire alliance.” This will have to be organized . “Everyone can rely on that,” emphasized the Chancellor.