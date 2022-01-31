Green pass mandatory in Italy from today, February 1, 2022, to enter the bank according to the latest Dpc. The new rules relating to the green certificate – now in force for a number of shops and businesses – also affect banks. In credit institutions in the orange or red zone, the entry of customers takes place only by reservation. Customer access to the branch in the yellow and white areas within the limit of the maximum number of people admitted at the same time according to the provisions of the legislation against Covid-19 “.

In recent days, as announced by the Italian Banking Association (ABI), the steps have been defined according to which credit institutions “will inform customers about the need to have a green pass to access the services from 1 February, they will define the procedures for carrying out the checks, while providing indications to their staff also for the management of any situations of tension, including the prompt involvement of the police “.

It was clarified that the obligation of the Green pass is attributed by the Dpcm to customers and that the control, according to the provisions of the government, can be carried out inside the premises even on a sample basis. The measures relating to distancing, sanitation, hand sanitizer gel remain in force. Furthermore, the obligation to provide all staff with Ffp2 type masks was introduced. The use of agile work is envisaged to avoid unnecessary travel and in the event of a precautionary quarantine, with however retention of the salary in case there is no possibility of using the agile work tool.