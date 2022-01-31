The writings return to the final exams: there will be two and in presence. The exam, which will start on June 22, 2022, will consist of a written test in Italian, a second test on the subjects of address, prepared by the individual examination committees. There will then be an interview: in this case, both in the first and in the second cycle, the possibility of videoconferencing is foreseen for candidates unable to leave their home, a condition that will, in any case, be documented. The ordinances defining the organization and procedures for carrying out the 2022 state exams of the first and second cycle of education are ready. Modes that students don’t like.

Minister Patrizio Bianchi sent the ordinances today to the Higher Council of Public Education (Cspi), for the expected opinion. Also illustrated to the trade unions, once the administrative procedure has been completed, they will then be sent to the competent parliamentary committees, as required by the latest budget law. The documents prepared include the return of written tests, both in the examination of the first and second cycle of education, with some specifications.

Written and oral tests: how it works

For the final exam, the ordinance provides that the exam consists of a written test in Italian, a second test on the subject areas, prepared by the individual examination committees, and an interview. The exam session will start on June 22, 2022 at 8.30, with the first written test of Italian, which will be prepared on a national basis. The test will propose seven tracks with three different types: analysis and interpretation of the literary text, analysis and production of an argumentative text, critical reflection of an expository-argumentative nature on topical issues.

On 23 June, the second written test will continue, different for each course, which will have as its object only one discipline among those characterizing the course of study. The disciplines will be communicated at the end of the formal procedure of the Ordinances. The second test will be prepared by the individual examination committees, to allow greater adherence to what is actually done by the class and taking into account the path taken by students in these years characterized by the pandemic.

The interview is then scheduled, which will open with the analysis of a material chosen by the commission (a text, a document, a problem, a project) that will be submitted to the candidate. During the interview, the candidate must demonstrate that he has acquired the contents and methods of the individual disciplines and that he has acquired the skills of Civic Education; it will then analyze, with a short report or a multimedia work, the experiences made in the context of the Pathways for transversal skills and orientation. The commission will consist of six internal commissioners and an external president. By May 15, 2022, the Class Council will elaborate the document with the training path taken by the students, the evaluation tools used and the objectives achieved, paying attention to the transversal teaching of Civic Education.

The final evaluation remains in cents. The academic credit will be awarded up to a maximum of 40 points (12 for the third year, 13 for the fourth, 15 for the fifth). The written tests will weigh up to 40 points, the interview up to 20. Honors can be obtained, with the unanimous decision of the Commission. Participation in the national Invalsi tests, which will also be carried out, and the carrying out of courses for transversal skills and orientation will not constitute a requirement for access to the tests.

whites

“Today’s choices are part of the path of progressive return to normality that we are making. We are not out of the pandemic yet, but already this year, thanks to the vaccines and the safety measures decided by the government, we have guaranteed greater continuity of the school in the presence, from the first day. This is what the Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi, says, adding: “We have taken into account, as it was right to do, the last two years lived by our children. For this reason, for example, in the second cycle, we entrust the second written test to internal commissions, which know the personal paths of the students. We have to get back on the road towards normality and look to the future, work at the school we want to build together “, he concludes

Students on a war footing

Wrath of the students for the modalities foreseen for the maturity 2022. In planning next Friday, according to what the Adnkronos learns, the national mobilization against the state exam announced by the Ministry of Education. “The Mi did not listen to the requests of the student community. For some months, in fact, the student associations had been asking for an exam that focused on the student’s singularities, eliminating the writings and inserting a term paper”, in order to take into account the enormous difficulties in teaching and learning for the past three years. “We are baffled. It is a meaningless exam “, says Tommaso Biancuzzi, national coordinator of the Network of Medium Students.” The ministry – he continues – has not convened student associations for months. We expected, however, that our proposals and requests from a large and responsible community. We are not nothing, but we have serious doubts that our training path can be evaluated “in this way. “We would like to focus on the personal path of each child, not on uncritical abilities. The writings, especially the second test, put in difficulty those who have lived school in fits and starts as in the last three years”.