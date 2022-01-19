Home page politics

Janosch Dahmen © IMAGO / district photo

The Greens health expert Janosch Dahmen is pushing for more extensive protective measures in view of the increasing spread of the new corona variant Omikron.

Berlin – The Greens health expert Janosch Dahmen is pushing for more extensive protective measures in view of the increasing spread of the new corona variant Omikron. “Omicron is milder, but not mild,” the member of the Bundestag told the German Press Agency on Wednesday. “We will probably have a lot of people who need to be treated in the hospital again this time.” The federal and state governments should therefore start preparing additional measures now. “In indoor areas where no FFP2 mask can be worn, the extension of the 2G-plus rule would make sense.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the prime ministers want to discuss the corona situation again this Monday. Most recently, they had decided that those who had been vaccinated and those who had recovered (2G) would also have to prove a negative test or a booster vaccination (“booster”) (2G plus) when accessing the catering trade.

Dahmen also emphasized: “Boost, boost, boost must be the motto of the coming weeks.” At least one million vaccinations per day should be achieved. There is enough vaccine, it must now be brought to the people with simple opportunities.

The politician explained: “The omicron wall has built up.” He expects the number of cases to increase further in the coming weeks. “We must not be fooled by the current situation in the hospitals. The omicron wall will only reach the hospitals in two weeks at the earliest.” It is known from data from other countries that the omicron wave arrives in the clinics later than with other variants.

It is good that the Corona warning app can now combine the test, recovery and vaccination certificates into an overall status suitable for everyday use, said Dahmen. In this way, the implementation of important protective measures with digital tools is finally possible in a simple and uniform manner. (dpa)