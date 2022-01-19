Thursday, January 20, 2022
Wilmar Roldán, the best referee in Colombia, will not whistle at the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2022
in Sports
Wilmar Roland

Wilmar Roldan during his performance as referee in the game between Peru and Venezuela for the Copa América.

Wilmar Roldan during his performance as referee in the game between Peru and Venezuela for the Copa América.

In Argentina, the judges who will go through South America to the World Cup will be chosen.

Fifa made a pre-selection of the South American referees who will administer justice in the World Cup Qatar 2022. Those chosen must attend a concentration in Argentina, where the final selection will be made from February 21 to 25 for the contest, which will take place between November 21 and December 18.

The Colombian Wilmar Roland, who officiated two games in the group stage in the world Cup from Brazil 2014, like another pair from Russia 2018, was not taken into account for the pre-selection.

The Antioquia judge, who holds the record for the greatest number of games in Copa Libertadores history (88), was heavily criticized in 2014, when he invalidated two goals from Mexico against Cameroon after Humberto Clavijo, his line assistant, raised the flag signaling offside.

Also in 2018 he was questioned in the match between England and Tunisia.
The absence of Roldán in the group of South American judges was confirmed by referee analyst José Borda. Those who do will be looking for a Quota to Qatar They are: Andrés Rojas, John Ospina and Nicolás Gallo (VAR)

.
