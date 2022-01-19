Wilmar Roldán, the best referee in Colombia, will not whistle at the World Cup

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Wilmar Roldan during his performance as referee in the game between Peru and Venezuela for the Copa América.
Wilmar Roldan during his performance as referee in the game between Peru and Venezuela for the Copa América.
In Argentina, the judges who will go through South America to the World Cup will be chosen.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 19, 2022, 09:07 AM
Fifa made a pre-selection of the South American referees who will administer justice in the World Cup Qatar 2022. Those chosen must attend a concentration in Argentina, where the final selection will be made from February 21 to 25 for the contest, which will take place between November 21 and December 18.
The Colombian Wilmar Roland, who officiated two games in the group stage in the world Cup from Brazil 2014, like another pair from Russia 2018, was not taken into account for the pre-selection.
(Colombia National Team: ideal eleven of all history according to IFFHS)
The Antioquia judge, who holds the record for the greatest number of games in Copa Libertadores history (88), was heavily criticized in 2014, when he invalidated two goals from Mexico against Cameroon after Humberto Clavijo, his line assistant, raised the flag signaling offside.
(Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: see the free kick goal he scored)
Also in 2018 he was questioned in the match between England and Tunisia.
The absence of Roldán in the group of South American judges was confirmed by referee analyst José Borda. Those who do will be looking for a Quota to Qatar They are: Andrés Rojas, John Ospina and Nicolás Gallo (VAR)
ROLDÁN DOES NOT GO TO THE WORLD CUP
Colombian referees Andrés Rojas, John Ospina and Nicolás Gallo (VAR) will be in Argentina from February 21 to 25 in the Preselection for South America that FIFA will make for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Wilmar Roldán was left out of the call! pic.twitter.com/ly8jCcZtHL
— joseborda (@joseborda1) January 18, 2022
SPORTS
more sports news
Why do world cycling stars come to Colombia to train?
Qatar World Cup 2022: Will you go? Get ready to buy tickets
Yaser Asprilla: the story of the young wonder of the Colombian National Team
January 19, 2022, 09:07 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Wilmar #Roldán #referee #Colombia #whistle #World #Cup
Leave a Reply