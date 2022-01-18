David Ospina: good news from the goalkeeper announces Naples

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Mateus Uribe and David Ospina
Vanexa Romero / TIME
Mateus Uribe and David Ospina
The goalkeeper can be called to the Selection.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 18, 2022, 03:30 PM
The alarms are on Colombia selection for the physical discomfort suffered by the goalkeeper David Ospina and that he is at risk of missing the next double date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.
Naples updated the information about the goalkeeper, who was injured on January 13 in the game against Fiorentina in the Italian Cup.
Reinaldo Rueda, confident
It may interest you: (Alarm in Colombia: Juan Fernando Quintero would be out after injury)
“Fortunately, the MRI had a good result. There is no rupture, it is a contracture. He will be undergoing treatment. Prevent him from playing in the middle of the week and hope that he can act on the weekend so that he is with us,” Reinaldo Rueda said on Sunday. , DT of the Colombian National Team.
This Tuesday, there is more encouraging news for the National Team and for Ospina himself, delivered by Napoli.
It is noted that Ospina did personalized work in the gym and therapies”, which indicates that Rueda could be taken into account for the qualifying matches against Peru and Argentina.
It may interest you: (James Rodríguez did not play today with Al Rayyan)
sports
January 18, 2022, 03:30 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#David #Ospina #good #news #goalkeeper #announces #Naples
Leave a Reply