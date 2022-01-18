David Ospina: good news from the goalkeeper announces Naples

The alarms are on Colombia selection for the physical discomfort suffered by the goalkeeper David Ospina and that he is at risk of missing the next double date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

Naples updated the information about the goalkeeper, who was injured on January 13 in the game against Fiorentina in the Italian Cup.

Reinaldo Rueda, confident

“Fortunately, the MRI had a good result. There is no rupture, it is a contracture. He will be undergoing treatment. Prevent him from playing in the middle of the week and hope that he can act on the weekend so that he is with us,” Reinaldo Rueda said on Sunday. , DT of the Colombian National Team.

This Tuesday, there is more encouraging news for the National Team and for Ospina himself, delivered by Napoli.

It is noted that Ospina did personalized work in the gym and therapies”, which indicates that Rueda could be taken into account for the qualifying matches against Peru and Argentina.

