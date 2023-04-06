Thursday, April 6, 2023, 01:22





José Miguel Monje Carrillo, president of the National Futsal Committee and the Football Federation of the Region of Murcia, also wanted to pitch in and attend the presentation of Paulo Roberto. Asked what it will mean for the Jimbee, he wanted to show his support for the new addition.

«A person with this experience is necessary for clubs that intend to consolidate themselves in the elite. In the National Committee there are a lot of players of the highest level. Miguel Ángel Jiménez or I are managers, but we need people who know everything that we do not know in order to consolidate the projects”, he affirmed.

Monje Carrillo has known the Brazilian for years. «I know him from when he played in ElPozo and I was a die-hard follower of butchers. Paulo Roberto has been a player who has marked a stage in Spanish futsal, the best in the last fifteen years. People like him are needed for entities like Jimbee that are growing by leaps and bounds. The signing is magnificent », he commented.