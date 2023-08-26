EActually, Gerardo Seoane doesn’t have the reputation of a dreamer. The Borussia Mönchengladbach coach tends to be reserved and taciturn at press conferences. However, when he was asked about an opposing player before the game against Bayer Leverkusen (Saturday 6:30 p.m.), he burst out.

His compatriot Granit Xhaka, who played for Mönchengladbach between 2013 and 2016, is “a leader, a real captain”. Seoane praises Xhaka’s “hunger”, his “personality”, his “will” and says: “What he has done for Swiss football is very strong. He also plays a very important role in the national team. He’s a leader there too.” He’s looking forward to the encounter.