MEveryone knows ercedes me, exactly, it’s about the connection to the car via smartphone, online map updates and the like. But rent a Mercedes? The gag was obvious, we ask for your indulgence. Now to the serious part: A vehicle manufacturer’s business has long ceased to revolve solely around the sale of new vehicles. It is also leased or rented out for one’s own account, these sales channels are now of enormous importance. It has been possible to rent trucks from Daimler since 1998, cars since 2012, vans since 2016, and the small Marco Polo mobile home was added to the range in 2019.

“Mercedes-Benz Automotive Mobility GmbH”, as the Berlin-based Daimler subsidiary is now called, recently expanded its range and, in addition to the Marco Polo, also offers large motorhomes from the body manufacturers Frankia and Carthago. Of course, these are based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Frankia Yucon 6.0 4×4 or Frankia Neo MI 7 and from Carthago the C-Tourer T 143 and the C-Line 4.9 LE are available. Like the Neo, this has four beds, it exceeds the 3.5 ton limit, so drivers must have the C1 license for trucks up to 7.5 tons or have obtained their driver’s license before 1999.