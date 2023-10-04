The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, and the Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Head of the UAE Government Media Office, Saeed Al Eter, witnessed the graduation of a new batch of government communication experts, which is organized by the UAE Government Media Office, as part of the government’s efforts to enhance the skills of work teams. Empowering national cadres at the federal level, through comprehensive and integrated training programs, within the strategy of the UAE Government Media Office to develop the federal government communication sector.

The program concluded its new session with the graduation of 26 experts in the field of government communication. The specialized and integrated training program in government communication aims to prepare qualified national cadres to lead the government communication sector in the country, and keep pace with the latest global trends and practices followed in this field.

The program focuses largely on a group of axes, the most important of which is developing content, providing members with modern skills in all aspects of government communication, and developing media campaigns as an indispensable tool for highlighting major government initiatives and projects.

The program, which is the first integrated training program in government communication, included three specialized training stages, including workshops, interactive sessions, and training sessions in the United Kingdom, specifically at the British Government Communications Office and the London Business School within the third stage of the current cycle of the program, where the participants learned From Emirati communication teams and leaders in various federal government agencies on the latest trends and practices of government communication in the most prestigious academic and governmental bodies in the Kingdom.

Executive Director of the Government Communications Sector at the UAE Government Media Office, Khadija Hussein, confirmed that the program, since its launch, has been able to achieve successful outcomes that keep pace with the aspirations and directions of the country’s leadership, which is to provide support and empowerment to national cadres in the UAE, enhance their skills, and improve their performance, in a way that consolidates their position. Active as a key partner in the process of progress and leadership at the local, regional and global levels.

She added: “Today we live in a world of accelerating events and changes, which requires additional effort in all vital and strategic sectors, and this applies to the government communication sector. In response to the challenges and rapid changes, the idea of ​​the government communication experts program came, through which we were able to train and qualify more than 170 people.” An expert in government communication at the state level, and empowering them with the tools and skills required to prepare and implement successful and innovative communication strategies and plans.”

The program aims to develop the government communication sector and provide communication managers and specialists in various federal government agencies with the latest methods and trends at both the theoretical and practical levels. The program also seeks, through cooperation from a group of international communication experts, to hone the skills and knowledge of government communication employees to enable them to deal positively and effectively with various situations and challenges.

The four-day visit also included a meeting with the Executive Director of the British Prime Minister’s Office, Alex Eakin, along with a number of British government communication experts.