Mohamed Mouloud Ramadane, spokesman for the Coordination of Azawad Movements, told Reuters that Coordination fighters took control of an army camp in the Taoussa region after fighting. There was no immediate statement from the army.

The Coordination of Azawad Movements is an alliance of rebel groups formed by the Tuareg in Mali, who have long complained of government neglect and sought autonomy for the desert region they call Azawad..

The coordination signed a peace agreement with the previous government and the militias loyal to it in 2015. But tensions have resurfaced since the army consolidated its power in two coups in 2020 and 2021, cooperated with the Russian private military group Wagner, and expelled French forces and United Nations peacekeeping forces..

It has raged to fight since August.

The coordination’s attack on Taoussa follows attacks on camps in Bamba, Liri, Diora and Bourem in the past few weeks, all in northern and central Mali, where both sides are seeking to control territory..

Ramadan also said that the coordination attacked the army near the village of Tarkent.