The appointment with the great innovations planned for the 2022 World Cup is getting closer and closer: in addition to the technical-regulatory changes, which are arousing the greatest interest and curiosity in fans, there is also the ‘revolution’ that will be implemented in the calendar of the next championship. , with the latter being the record for the largest number of race weekends scheduled with 23 tests. Among these, the absolute debut of the Miami Grand Prix, expected from 6 to 8 May on the new city circuit located near theHard Rock Stadium. Speaking of the US stage, the official Twitter account of the organizers of the event recently published some images that testify to the state of construction of the track, ready to welcome the highest car category in the symbolic city of Florida.

Since the tweet, however, fans around the world – mostly Americans – have literally split over the new GP’s personal opinions and considerations, generating the classic pros and cons: to those who can’t wait to finally see racing the single-seaters on a track located a few steps from the coast, in fact, the numerous comments of fans opposed to F1 in that of Miami contrasted, who did not spare strong and decisive terms on various issues. Among the most emblematic leaders of the first ‘line-up’ there is a video that shows a child intent on drawing freehand the layout of the track and other potentials, to which they echo appreciations on the show that the GP will reserve. However, still within this clip, there was no lack of subtle protests from parents regarding the limited number of tickets available. In this regard, moreover, other controversies have been added, this time heavier, on the excessive price of coupons, considered too high by people intending to go to the stands of the Miami International Autodrome.

Going into more detail on the technical issues, however, several users pointed out the risk of a path potentially dangerous for the pilots, comparing it to the Saudi one of Jeddah. In other cases, finally, there is the disappointment of having missed the great opportunity to present Miami as the ‘Monte Carlo of the United States’; this not only for the characteristics of the circuit, but also for the distance of the stands from the roadway which would have offered a greater visual impact for the public at home and in the stands.