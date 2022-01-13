Speech writer and debate expert David van der Meulen is used to meticulously dissecting public performances, but this time he wants to say something before he starts critical. ,,There has been so much commentary on Hugo de Jonge that I would also like to reflect on the fact that he has delivered an admirable performance. He stood there again and again, with such a difficult wallet, in such a rough time, with so little sleep.”

And, yes, that boundless energy: internist, professor and administrator Ernst Kuipers – new to the Binnenhof – can certainly learn something from that. Van der Meulen: “The chagrin in society is increasing, so continuing to radiate optimism is extremely important.” What else should the new health minister at the corona press conferences do or not do? Eleven recommendations from Van der Meulen (Speak to Inspire agency) and expert Esmeralda Kleinreesink (De Pitchcoach).