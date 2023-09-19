Still, the government is proud that they are accommodating the electric driver.

The Budget Memorandum just presented can actually be summarized very simply; everything is becoming more expensive, especially for the motorist. In THIS ARTICLE you can read what is becoming more expensive and that is no fun.

Anyway, it’s easy to complain, if you look very carefully there is a positive point somewhere. Even for the motorist. And yes, we found one. For the electric driver, yes. Not that they will pay less, but it will become a bit more practical. Thank you government!

Government welcomes electric drivers

Nearly €30 million will be earmarked for more and smarter charging stations in 2024. Both for trucks and passenger cars. Look, that’s something we can do. A few thousand extra charging stations are never gone, finally some more space to charge.

And that was actually the only positive point for the motorist. Or actually; the electric driver. For the rest it is doom and gloom. Anyway, let’s mention some other transport-related matters for which the government allocates money.

An additional €40 million will be available next year to install power points for ships. Once constructed, ships can use power from the quay instead of their diesel engine. That should reduce emissions considerably.

No new roads, but renovation

Then there is also the point of ‘road network’. This has also been considered and decisions have even been made. And we can report that no new roads will be built. Instead, the government is fully committed to renovation.

A total of 4.6 billion will be made available to refurbish the existing road network. So that means widening roads, asphalting and strengthening bridges, for example. So that the electric driver does not fall through, for example.

This article Government supports electric drivers. Not financially, but practically first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

