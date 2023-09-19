Munich (dpa)

Harry Kane, the England national team’s all-time top scorer, confirmed that he has joined the ranks of Bayern Munich, the record champion of the Bundesliga, with the aim of winning the Champions League title. Kane said in a press conference on Tuesday: “There is a reason why Bayern signed me. Bayern wants to win the Champions League title again and I will do everything in my power to achieve that.”

He added, “A team like Bayern, which has won the league title 11 times in a row, is preparing for success. Our goal is to maintain our success in the league and to succeed in the cup competition again.” Bayern begins its Champions League campaign by meeting Manchester United of England tomorrow, Wednesday.

Kane pointed out, “The Champions League is the biggest competition, and of course the final at Wembley. The national team’s stadium will be something exceptional. I’m not thinking about that yet. We have to first qualify for the knockout rounds.”

Kane joined Bayern from Tottenham this summer, and made a good start with the team, scoring four goals so far, but he stressed, “I still think that I can play better.” But Kane warned of the strength of Manchester United, which is currently going through a difficult period in the English Premier League, and his coach Thomas Tuchel agreed with him in the same point of view, and said, “The results so far do not speak much about them,” and pointed out, “United are always dangerous, they have a lot of skills.” Individualism.

Tuchel will not be present in the technical area during the match against Manchester as a result of the suspension, after he was sent off during the match against Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the last edition of the continental championship.