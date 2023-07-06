According to the leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), the text would bring measures where there is no agreement due to alteration in a decree

The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), said this Thursday (July 6, 2023) that the government does not rule out sending more than one text on sanitation. the management of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) tries to avoid a defeat in the Senate with the overthrow of excerpts from decrees by the Chief Executive.

The solution would be:

new decree – smaller than the previous one, without the parts that Congress considers cannot be changed;

– smaller than the previous one, without the parts that Congress considers cannot be changed; bill or MP (provisional measure) – texts with alterations that would not pass by decree, but that the government considers essential.

“I think there is no longer any dispute to the hypothesis [de um novo decreto]”, Wagner told reporters. “What is agreed that does not fit in a decree, will be thrown into a bill or provisional measure”.

On Wednesday (July 5), the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), removed from the agenda the vote on the draft legislative decree that overturns excerpts from Lula’s sanitation decrees.

The withdrawal of the PDL 98 represents at least a temporary relief for the government. Pacheco indicated that, if there is no agreement by Tuesday (July 11), the project will return to the agenda and will be voted on the same day.

This Thursday (July 6), Wagner has meetings with the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costaand with senators to align the probable solution for the sanitation decrees.

However, the use of decrees goes against the wishes of anti-government congressmen.

Also in May, the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), said that, “regardless of merit”, the alteration by means of a decree is not how the subject should be treated. Furthermore, for the edition of a new text by the government, an agreement is expected between Pacheco and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

One of the changes targeted by the overthrow project is the permission for state-owned companies to provide services without bidding in regional cases. Another stretch that would be knocked down extends the deadline for state sanitation companies to present guarantees of technical and economic-financial capacity of service providers. Find out more in this report.