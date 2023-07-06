Nvidia announced the new games that will support the DLSS 2 through GeForce RTX graphics cards. Let’s talk about:
- Testament: The Order of High-Human will launch on July 13 with DLSS 2
- Jagged Alliance 3 will launch on July 14 with DLSS 2
- Remnant II will be released on July 25 with DLSS 2
Nvidia explains that Testament: The Order of High-Human and Remnant II are games developed in UnrealEngine 4 and demonstrate how Nvidia’s RTX technologies are well integrated within the Epic Games engine.
Games with DLSS now on sale on Steam
If you too have a GeForce RTX graphics card at your disposal and want to test some games with DLSS, know that several of these are discounted on Steam for the summer sales. Here is a list proposed directly by Nvidia:
Between games with DLSS for sale There are:
- AMID Evil
- Atomic Heart
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloops
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Deliver us the Moon
- Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed
- Doom Eternal
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Elder Scrolls Online
- Everspace 2
- Forever Skies
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- God of War
- Gotham Knights
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hi Fi Rush
- Hogwarts Legacy
- icarus
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Martha is Dead
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Midnight Ghost Hunt
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- No Man’s Sky
- SCP 5K
- Severed Steel
- It was
- Smalland: Survive the Wilds
- Steelrising
- Titan Station
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
- Wolfenstein Youngblood
- WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game
