Nvidia announced the new games that will support the DLSS 2 through GeForce RTX graphics cards. Let’s talk about:

Testament: The Order of High-Human will launch on July 13 with DLSS 2

Jagged Alliance 3 will launch on July 14 with DLSS 2

Remnant II will be released on July 25 with DLSS 2

Nvidia explains that Testament: The Order of High-Human and Remnant II are games developed in UnrealEngine 4 and demonstrate how Nvidia’s RTX technologies are well integrated within the Epic Games engine.