Artificial Intelligence is little by little becoming a technology of daily use for thousands of users, and with the advantages it has, it is logical that more and more people adopt and use AI, either for their work or for their business. entertainment.

There are many options that users have, since today there are not only web pages where you can access an AI chatbot, but there are already their own apps and even AI that are integrated into our favorite apps, such as It happens on WhatsApp.

It was a few weeks ago when we told you how to have ChatGPT on your WhatsApp as if it were just another conversation, but for whatever reason, if you don’t like or convince yourself of OpenAI, because it has the occasional bug like this, in this article you will find We are talking about another AI that you can have on WhatsApp and that As its creators announce, it has more functions than ChatGPT within the app.

This is how AI Luzia works

Luzia is a Spanish AI with more than 60 million users worldwide and has been recognized among the top 100 generative AI applications by Andreessen Horowitzse. Like many others, it offers a specific app for both iPhone and Android, but today we are going to focus on its version integrated into WhatsAppwhich has some differences and improvements compared to the ChatGPT version.

For example, Luzia offers image analysis, This means that you send it a photo and the AI ​​is capable of explain, solve, translate or whatever you imagine. It is also capable of transcribe audioalthough the truth is that the WhatsApp app can already do it by itself, although it still has aspects to improve.

Finally, one of the characteristics of Luzia is that it offers several “personalities” or modeswhich means that depending on your request, the AI ​​can act as a teacher, a marketing specialist, a language expert, or to give you up-to-the-minute information. It should be noted that if you want to get the most out of this AI, it is best to install its official app.