The average price of free housing rose 7% at the end of 2024, to reach 1,972.1 euros per square meter in the fourth quarter, according to statistics on the appraised value of the house published Wednesday by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda.

According to these data, collected by Europa Press, the price of free housing has experienced a quarterly increase of 2.7%, reached its highest value since the last quarter of 2008, when it reached 2,018.5 euros per meter square.

From the Housing Ministry They have removed the idea of ​​a real estate bubble like 2008 And they have insisted that the value of the appraisal of the house remains below the market value, which reflects a “prudence” and “healthy” credit scenario.

By autonomous communities, none reduced its price compared to the previous year or in a quarterly rate. The highest annual increases were recorded in Balearic Islands and Community of Madridwith advances of 12.1% and 9.4%, respectively.









Compared to the previous quarter, the highest advances were given in the Balearic Islands and the Region of Murcia, with 3.4% more in both cases compared to the third quarter.

By provinces, the annual increases in Malaga (+11%), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (+10.4%), Guadalajara (+10.3%) and Valencia (+9.8%) stand out.

The price of houses over five years rose 7%

The average value of the square meter of the free housing up to five years of age stood in the 2,305.3 euros per square meter in 2024which meant an advance of 6.4% compared to the previous year.

However, the price of free housing of more than five years recorded a higher increase, since it advanced 7% in annual rate, to 1,962.3 euros.

By municipalities of more than 25,000 inhabitants, the most expensive was Santa Eulalia del Río, in the Balearic Islands, with 5,825, and the most economical is Puertollano (Ciudad Real), with 579.5 euros.

In relation to protected housing in Spain, the average price of the square meter until December was 1,169.4 per square meter, 0.2% more than in the same period of the previous year.

Finally, the number of real estate appraisers used to calculate housing prices was 169,387 homes.