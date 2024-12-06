The most popular article of the Constitution

Come on, tell me an article of the Spanish Constitution. Without thinking, the first one that comes to mind, one, two, three, answer again. What I expected. You said the same article that I had thought, the one that most readers will have thought. You know the number and you can even recite its statement by heart, singing it in the tone of a child from San Ildefonso, or as we sang the rivers and tributaries in the old EGB. Come, sing with me: “Article 47. All Spaniards have the right to enjoy decent and adequate housing. The public powers will promote the necessary conditions…”

The popularity of articles of the Constitution varies by season, and is usually a good indicator of the concerns and conflicts of the moment. During the Transition, there was a lot of talk about articles about autonomous communities and transitional provisions, the fast track access to autonomy, etc.; and in subsequent years the 148 and 149 that delimit the regional and state powers were manipulated.