In recent years, the Golden Globes have come under fire for a lack of ethnic diversity among members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that founded and produced the awards show. In 2021, a boycott led by media companies, actors and other creatives caused that year's ceremony to be held privately and without television broadcast. In 2022, the gala returned to normal, however, the HFPA dissolved a few months ago and was acquired by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries, owned by billionaire Todd Boehly, who are now in charge of organizing the event.

This change in leadership will also result in some transformations to the ceremony, including two new categories and a change to the list of nominees. Here everything you need to know about the Golden Globes.

When are the 2024 Golden Globes?

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The ceremony will broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

How to watch the Golden Globes live?

In the United States, the ceremony will be broadcast on the CBS channel at 5:00 p.m. Pacific time / 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It will also be available in streaming through Paramount+ for users who subscribe to Showtime.

In Latin America, the event will be broadcast on the TNT channel, at the following times:

Mexico, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia, Peru, Panama and Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 9:00 p.m.

Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Who will be the host?

American comedian Jo Koy will host the ceremony. Koy is known for his dark comedy and has produced several comedy specials. stand-up for Comedy Central and Netflix. He is also a screen and voice actor. After the announcement that he would host the Golden Globes, Koy said that it was a childhood dream of his and that he wants to inspire the Asian community.

Presenters of the Golden Globes 2024

The presenters who will present the awards throughout the ceremony are: Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Patrick J. Adams, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Will Ferrell.

Nominees

Barbiedirected by Greta Gerwig, is the most nominated film with nine, while Succession has the same number of nominations in the television drama categories. Oppenheimerthe biopic about the creator of the atomic bomb, received eight nominations, followed by Killers of the Flower Moon, by Martin Scorsese, and Poor Things, by Yorgos Lanthimos, with seven each. The Bear and Only Murders in the Building they got five, dominating the television comedy categories.

Here you can see the complete list of nominees.

Changes at the Golden Globes 2024

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are the first to be produced by Dick Clark Productions after the company acquired the assets of the HFPA, including the awards ceremony. It will also be the first to be broadcast live on CBS in the United States since 1982.

The event has two new categories: Cinematographic and Box Office Achievement, which will reward the best film that has grossed at least $100 million domestically and $150 million worldwide, and Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance on Television. However, the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, awarded for artistic achievements, will not be awarded this year, but are expected to return in the future, according to executive vice president Tim Gray, who also announced that the categories only have five nominees instead of six.

