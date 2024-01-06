The actress and host Adamari López is not only one of the most beloved presenters on television, is also one of the most productive women in the entertainment industry. Just last year she started her jewelry line, published a newspaper, signed a new contract with TelevisaUnivision, participated in several advertising campaigns and presented her alliance with an insurance company. With more than 40 years in front of the cameras, the Puerto Rican has a great fortune.

Adamari López closed 2023 in style, after announcing that he would work again with TelevisaUnivision. Months before, he had been in the ranks of Telemundo for nearly a decade, but he said goodbye to his audience in a broadcast of A new day, leaving a halo of uncertainty and mystery after his sudden departure. However, the actress did not stop being productive.

Adamari López's income and fortune



According to the site specialized in calculating the fortune of celebrities, Celebrity Net Worth, Adamari López's fortune is estimated at close to US$5,000,000. This sum would include her income generated from her as an actress, host, author and entrepreneur, activities in which the 52-year-old Puerto Rican has excelled in recent years.

The time she stayed away from the cameras served Adamari to strengthen her venture. On her namesake website, The actress has an online store where she houses AxA productsher jewelry line, which she promotes heavily on her social networks and to which she was dedicated between productions.

In addition to its line of accessories, Adamari López generates income through the sale of his books: Living and Loving, in which she talks about the life lessons she learned after her diagnosis of breast cancer, a disease she faced when she was 33 years old. To these editorial products, there is also the gratitude diary that she published in the last months of last year, which is called Living, loving, being grateful.

The Puerto Rican has published two books and a gratitude journal.

Added to his fortune is the savings he managed to gather after his years on Telemundo, where, according to Javier Ceriani, from the program Gossip No Like, Adamari earned a million-dollar figure annually. “I know from a very good source, because someone saw the contract on Telemundo, and his basic salary, per year and that is divided by twelve, Adamari earned US$640,000 a yearmore retroactively, bonds, commercials, it was close to US$840,000, but making a calculation of all the firms that it marketed, I estimate US$1,000,000,” the journalist revealed.

In addition to her work as a presenter, Adamari also has a long career as an actresswhich began when he was only six years old, in the soap opera Cristina Bazan. Little by little she grew to more relevant roles, until she stood out in Mexican production. Friends and rivals. Added to this successful work is a long list of titles such as Wild cat, Wooden woman and Iron soul.

Who is Adamari López?

The actress comes from a working family; her parents, Luis Roldán López Rosario and Vidalina Torres Montalvo de López, owned a funeral home in Humacao, Puerto Rico, which her brother now manages. Adamari learned from them to be a dedicated professionalwhich the public will be able to see reflected in his work in a few days, at the premiere of who will falla program that the host recorded in Uruguay, after signing an important contract with TelevisaUnivisión.