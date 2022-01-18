After the appearance of michelle soifer on television, Giuseppe Benignini issued a warning through a statement on social networks. The Venezuelan model expressed his annoyance at some statements that the Peruvian singer would have made in his last interviews. Both ended their love relationship at the end of 2020.

However, little was known about the reasons for the breakup and if they were on good terms. Now, the foreign model mentioned that he is willing to “tell everything” if he continues to feel attacked by her. Apparently, there are still conflicts to be resolved between the two.

“I’m sick of the same old thing. In all this time I have tried to stay out of everything and not speak anything out of respect. but if you follow telling people things about me and making me feel bad, I’ll tell everything ”, Giuseppe Benignini wrote on his official Instagram account.

How did you find out they ended?

According to the version of the young Venezuelan, he did not know that his love relationship with Michelle Soifer had come to an end until he found out through a publication of the former reality girl in a well-known entertainment magazine.

“I remind you that the one that ended without saying anything to me through an interview you did in the magazine was you ”, he asserted.

Michelle Soifer confirmed her breakup with Giuseppe Benignini

In December 2020, Michelle Soifer surprised her fans by confirming that she had ended her relationship with Giuseppe Benignini.

The former member of This is war gave an interview to the magazine Cosas in which she assured that she was already “a single woman” , thus clarifying the rumors about their separation.