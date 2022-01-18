The 2022 Club World Cup is just around the corner and Monterrey, the representative of Mexican soccer and CONCACAF, will have to face this tournament in the midst of uncertainty. The Rayados sought to negotiate with the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) the possibility that their national teams would only be considered for two of the three qualifying matches that the Mexican National Team will hold at the end of January and the beginning of February.
The dates of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the Club World Cup almost overlap, so some of the most important players in Monterrey could miss their team’s debut in the international tournament against Al-Ahly . Regarding the negotiation that Rayados tried to establish with the federation, Yon de Luisa, president of the federation, assured that the final octagonal is a priority over the participation of the Monterrey team in the international fair.
De Luisa indicated that Gerardo Martino has the support of the FMF to summon the players he deems necessary to face the qualifying duels against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama. In this way, “Tata” will have priority to make up his list for these three important qualifying games heading to Qatar 2022.
Rayados de Monterrey will debut against Al Ahly on Saturday, February 5. The activity of the Mexican National Team on this FIFA Date will be from January 27 to February 2. That is to say, the elements of Rayados that are considered by Martino will have very little time to recover and get in tune to play against the Egyptian squad in the Club World Cup.
#Yon #Luisa #sends #bad #news #Rayados #prior #Club #World #Cup
Leave a Reply