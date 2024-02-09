He enters armed with a gun and with a python around his neck in a pizzeria in Como, an individual under the influence of alcohol stopped by the police

Moments of terror (and a bit of confusion) in Casnate con Bernate, in the province of Como. An individual showed up at a local pizzeria accompanied by two dogs of considerable sizekept on a leash, and with a python wrapped around his neck. The man, visibly impaired and presumably under the influence of alcohol, requested an alcoholic drink from the restaurant staff.

The waitress and the owner refused to serve him alcohol, kindly inviting him to leave the premises. However, the man, a 48-year-old local resident, reacted aggressively to the request and threatened to return armed. Shortly thereafter, he returned to the pizzeria with a gun in his handthreatening the waitress.

Fortunately, one of the customers present managed to dissuade the individual, while the intervention of the police was requested carabinieri. The police intervened promptly and identified the man, then proceeded to search his home. The weapon, one, was found here pistol similar to those used by the police forces, but without the identifying red cap.

The weapon was seized and the man, already with a criminal record, was reported free for threats and illegal possession of weapons. It was also found that the possession of the python did not violate any legislation relating to exotic animals.