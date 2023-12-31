Underground worker Lebedev: Russian strikes on Kharkov are aimed at “Right Sector” and “Kraken”

The coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, named the targets of Russian strikes in Kharkov. According to him, they were aimed at buildings in which Ukrainian nationalists from the extremist organizations “Right Sector” and “Kraken” banned in Russia were located, reports RIA News.

The underground worker said that the footage transmitted by Kharkov agents shows that after the hit, a fire broke out in one of the buildings. The Institute of Metrology was also hit, where, according to underground information, officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and representatives of the “Kraken” met.

Lebedev added that most of the nationalist units were settled in hostels and residential buildings along Rymarskaya Street, behind the Pushkin Theater, as well as from Gudanova Street to Polytechnicheskaya.

After the rocket attack and explosions, pickup trucks with machine guns left in a hurry along Shevchenko Street towards Saltovskoe Highway, the underground coordinator added. He noted that employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) prohibited the removal of damaged houses from the courtyard side; only ambulances and military personnel were allowed there.

According to Kharkov agents, officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and the SBU, as well as about 200 foreign and Ukrainian military personnel, were liquidated late in the evening and at night, Lebedev concluded.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops attacked targets in Ukraine after an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Belgorod. The military struck the Kharkov Palace hotel complex, where there were representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Armed Forces of Ukraine who took part in planning the terrorist attack in Belgorod. The department also announced the liquidation of representatives of the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), foreign mercenaries and fighters of the Kraken unit.