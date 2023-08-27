Dhe German basketball players defied Franz Wagner’s failure and set a big exclamation point at the World Cup in Japan. The team of the outstanding captain Dennis Schröder defeated the Olympic bronze medalist Australia this Sunday in Okinawa with 85:82 (49:44) and is thus on course for the finals in Manila. Schröder put on 30 points and eight assists in the absence of Wagner, who was injured, and thus became the match winner.

In front of 6205 spectators – including the German basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki – the two favorites fought a gripping duel. Fiba ambassador Nowitzki clapped and cheered in appreciation for his home country, which is aiming for its first World Cup medal in 21 years. For the second time ever, Germany started the World Cup with two wins. On Tuesday (9.30 a.m./Magentasport) the preliminary round should be perfectly completed against Finland and another big step towards the Philippines, where all games from the quarter-finals onwards will take place, should be taken.

Germany in the final sprint to victory

The German team suffered a setback in the midday hours when the failure of young NBA star Wagner, who had an ankle injury, was confirmed. On his 22nd birthday, the key player was out and about with walking boots on the Okinawa promenade and then in the hall – but only as a spectator in the black training train. The team of national coach Herbert must hope to get Wagner back quickly.

In his place began the athletic Isaac Bonga, who thus took center stage. But not only him: “We will probably need more minutes from Dennis. He hasn’t played against Japan for the last 12 minutes. That means he is rested and motivated, ”said Herbert before the start of the game at Magentasport. And the well-rested captain led the way. Schröder hardly sat on the bench for the entire 40 minutes and took full control of the offensive.







The 29-year-old guard from the Toronto Raptors already had 18 points and five assists at halftime, but not only that: Schröder also defended strongly and made offensive fouls with great effort. From the second row, Bonga and Maodo Lo each scored a quick seven points and thus the impetus that was needed after Wagner’s failure. Bonga was substituted and treated for a shoulder problem but came back after the break.

Germany identified the defensive against NBA veteran Patty Mills as the key to success. “Just hope he doesn’t score,” joked Herbert. This plan didn’t work out at all in the early stages: Mills scored the Australians’ first 13 points and then continued to control the offensive of the team, which has nine NBA players and is considered a medal favorite.

The fact that Australia is better positioned across the board became noticeable after the break. Because Daniel Theis and Moritz Wagner did not have their best day in Germany either, more and more solo entertainer Schröder, who threw everything against the Australian collective, ran. Australia took the lead in the third quarter, but Germany struck back. In the end, thanks to a strong final sprint, it was enough for the hoped-for dream start.