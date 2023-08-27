On the footage, the attacker argues with passers-by who intervened in the conflict. He claims that he can do with his wife “whatever he wants” and outsiders have no right to interfere in the affairs of his family.

According to eyewitnesses, the man attacked his wife, hit her in the chest area and knocked her to the ground. The woman was screaming and crying. Upon the publication of the video on the network, the police launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier in the Moscow region, a man beat and shaved his wife for wanting to get a divorce.