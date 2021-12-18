German authorities announced this Saturday (18) the inclusion of the United Kingdom in the highest category of areas at risk of contagion by covid-19, which will lead to numerous travel restrictions.

This decision, which according to the German health surveillance authority RKI will take effect “from Sunday at midnight”, is a response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, which forced London to enter into an emergency procedure.

“The UK and Northern Ireland are highly affected by covid-19. In addition, a new highly contagious variant has been detected”, so that their territories (including the Channel Islands and the Isle of Wight) will provisionally pass for 14 days to the category of very high risk area for the coronavirus, detailed the German Foreign Ministry on its website.

German authorities explained that those arriving from the UK will have to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine, even people vaccinated or cured of the disease.

In addition, a PCR test will be required for all arriving travelers and only German citizens, or foreigners residing in Germany, will be able to enter the country from the UK. The rule applies to all means of transport.

The new Health Minister, Karl Lauterbach, has warned of the risk of a new wave of coronaviruses emerging in Germany, which has been hit hard by the virus since early autumn.

On Friday, the RKI placed France and Denmark in the high-risk contagion zones, one step below the UK.

Other European countries, such as France, have already taken measures to limit the entry into their territory of passengers from the United Kingdom.

