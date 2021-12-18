The threat of the Omicron variant forces the authorities in the Netherlands to return to strict confinements. Stores, restaurants, gyms and non-essential businesses must close their doors until January 14. While health authorities urge citizens to get vaccinated or inject the booster dose.

The Netherlands decrees a new strict confinement until January 14 to avoid contagion by Covid-19, increased by the Omicron variant, as announced by Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

“The Netherlands is closing again. It has become inevitable due to the fifth wave that comes to us with the Omicron variant,” Rutte said at a press conference.

He added that failure to act now would lead to an “unmanageable situation in hospitals,” as hospitals have cut back on regular care to make room for people with Covid-19.

Non-essential shops, restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, sports centers and the traditional Christmas markets will be closed. Schools will remain closed as well.

Only the so-called essential stores such as supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and health services will open.

As part of the new measures, people are asked not to have more than two guests to the houses. Groups of more than two people outdoors are also prohibited.

During the holidays there will be exceptions and gatherings of up to four people per household will be allowed.

Although the confinement is strict, people will be able to go shopping for essential products and for walks in the street, but they urge citizens to telework.

A girl receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, USA, on December 5, 2021. © Reuters / Hannah Beier

Virologist Jaap van Dissel, who accompanied the prime minister at the press conference, called on the Dutch to get vaccinated and urged those already vaccinated to get the booster dose.

“We know that booster shots refresh the immune system. This means that protection against Ómicron is increased, not only against contagions but also against serious disease, ”added Dissel.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 73.96% of the population is fully vaccinated. The number of cases amounts to almost three million and the deaths reported by Covid-19 are 20,831.

Agglomerations due to measures

As news broke that there would be new restrictions, people rushed out onto the streets to shop at toy and perfume stores, ending their Christmas shopping.

“This confinement sucks, I take all the things I can’t find in a supermarket. I’m going to have to queue everywhere,” said Carla Nekeman who bought cosmetics in a store.

“There are usually a lot of people before Christmas, but there are a lot more than usual,” said Ali Windster, a manager of a perfume store.

Last Tuesday, the Government had already ordered a closure, between 5:00 pm and 5:00 am, of bars, restaurants and most of the stores.

This Friday, the National Institute of Public Health identified 15,433 Covid-19 infections, 25% less compared to the previous week, but still above the peaks registered in previous waves.

Regarding hospitalizations for Covid-19, there are 2,373 admitted patients, of which 637 are in intensive care units. At least 19 people are in German ICUs.

With Reuters and EFE