DThe starting eleven of national coach Julian Nagelsmann for the national soccer team's first major international test in the European Championship year against France is clearly visible in the final spurt of preparation. During the last training session before leaving for Lyon, the 23 players practiced in two groups on Thursday on the DFB campus in Frankfurt. The division of the ten field players each was revealing.

From this it can be concluded that in front of Marc-André ter Stegen, who, according to Nagelsmann, will replace the injured Bayern professional Manuel Neuer on Saturday evening (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the national team and on ZDF), Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger and Stuttgart newcomer Maximilian Mittelstädt will form the defensive line. In addition to DFB returnee Toni Kroos, Leverkusen's Robert Andrich appears to be in the defensive midfield.

Füllkrug and Müller probably second choice

Captain Ilkay Gündogan forms the offensive formation with the two young stars Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala as well as Kai Havertz at the forefront of the attack. These ten players formed the second training group with the goalkeepers ter Stegen and Bernd Leno.

Starting eleven candidates such as Dortmund's top scorer Niclas Füllkrug, Bayern veteran Thomas Müller or Brighton professional Groß, who is conceivable alongside Kroos, belonged to the other group of ten with the players who are more in the challenger role.

Nagelsmann knows that the away game in Lyon against the European Championship favorites France and top striker Kylian Mbappé will be a special challenge. “Of course France has a top team. “In terms of the density of the squad, they perhaps have the best team in all positions,” said the national coach.

He demands that his team put the defeats behind them at the end of 2023 and develop the will to win for the home tournament in the summer. “You have to accept losing sometimes. But when you start to lose, then you can forget about it,” said Nagelsmann, referring to the maximum success he is aiming for. “Accept that you will lose sometimes, but you can’t lose. What are you supposed to be able to do?”







Meanwhile, the DFB is apparently planning to retain Julian Nagelsmann as national coach in the long term. “The chemistry is right,” said DFB President Bernd Neuendorf to the sports information service about working with the 36-year-old and added: “Julian said that he would like clarity about his future before the European Championship tournament. We will certainly not ignore such a wish.” As the trade journal “Kicker” reports, a possible extension of Nagelsmann’s working paper will only come into effect if he does not fail prematurely at the European Championships.

Nagelsmann spoke about his plans at a fan evening on Wednesday evening: “In general, I know that a year off after the European Championships or a six-month break is out of the question for me,” said the national coach, “unless there is no offer. But if one comes, it is out of the question.” There were two options, the former Bayern coach added: “Association or club.”