Strikes | UPM suspends production in Lappeenranta, Stora Enso shuts down paper machines in Kouvola

The prolongation of the strikes immediately led to new factory closures in the forest industry.

Finland Forestry giants UPM, Metsä Group and Stora Enso are considering new factory closures due to the continuation of strikes on Thursday. Decisions have already been made, and there may be more.

UPM says it will suspend production at the Kaukaa paper mill on Sunday. The company stated that the stocks of finished products have been filled, as they cannot be taken to customers due to strikes.

On the other hand, UPM's Jämsänkoski paper mill will restart on Monday for five days to serve domestic newsprint customers, reports the company's media relations manager Marko Erola.

Due to the side effects of the strike, UPM has already closed a large part of its factories and suspended wage payments.

Stora Enso also reacted immediately to the continuation of the strikes. Yle told already earlier on Thursdaythat Stora Enso has slowed down paper production at the Anjalankoski mills in Kouvola.

Communications manager at Stora Enso Ingrid Peura confirms to HS that the paper machines in Anjalankoski will indeed be closed, but cardboard production will continue.

Metsä Group messaged HS that he would inform about possible downtime probably later on Thursday. The company says about the upcoming announcement about “the following production interruptions”.

Metsä Group has already shut down its giant pulp mill in Kemi.

Metsä Group's second large new bioproduct factory is located in Äänekoski. Factory manager Ari-Pekka Vanamo said in his email reply on Thursday that Äänekoski is not under threat of closure now.

“At the moment, the strikes do not affect the production of the bioproduct factory, but they cause serious disruptions to customer deliveries. For now, we are getting raw material to the factory and have found storage space for the products,” Vanamo wrote.

Employees' union SAK announced on Wednesday that the strikes opposing the government's labor market reforms, which have lasted for two weeks, will continue for a third week.

The forest industry is not affected by the strike, but large pulp mills have already been closed in the past due to the fact that strikes at ports and train transport make it difficult to get wood raw material. Problems are also caused by the filling up of stocks of finished products, when the goods cannot be shipped.