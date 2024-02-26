DFrench film star Gérard Depardieu has once again been accused of sexual assault. A set designer filed a complaint against Depardieu on Friday over an incident during filming in 2021, as lawyer Carine Durrieu-Diebolt confirmed to the AFP news agency on Sunday. Accordingly, a complaint was filed with the Paris public prosecutor's office for sexual assault, sexual harassment and sexist insults.

The public prosecutor's office was initially unable to confirm receipt of the complaint, and the actor's legal advisors did not respond to a request.

According to the lawyer, the 53-year-old woman, whose name is Amélie, accuses the film star of sexual assault during the filming of the film “Les volets verts” by director Jean Becker in Paris on September 10, 2021. According to a report in the online journal Mediapart, Depardieu is said to have made numerous offensive comments to her, and he is said to have “brutally grabbed” her and “kneaded her around the waist, stomach and up to her chest”. The actor's bodyguards stopped him.

According to Mediapart, another employee on the film set, a 33-year-old assistant director, accused the actor of grabbing her “breast and buttocks” twice during the same filming on August 31.

The 75-year-old actor is accused of rape in a separate case. More than a dozen women have accused him of sexual assault and harassment. Depardieu rejects the allegations.

The actor is one of France's most famous film stars. He has worked with the country's most important directors and actresses and has made more than 200 films.