First only electric, then also petrol, and now also plug-in hybrid. We are talking about Jeep Avenger, which by the end of the year will adopt the badge like other models of the American brand 4xe, testifying to a PHEV engine hidden under the bonnet. Jeep itself announced it, also making it known that the first orders for the Avenger 4xe can be placed by the end of 2024.

Plug-in hybrid engine

The beating heart of the 4xe version of the American brand's SUV is precisely the plug-in hybrid powertrainwhich combines the 136 HP (100 kW) thermal engine with two 21 kW electric units, capable of moving both axles and generating a total torque of 1,900 Nm available on the rear wheels.

Power looping technology

Separate mention for technology “power looping“, thanks to which the SUV guarantees the availability of all-wheel drive regardless of the battery charge status, and the 48V Mild Hybrid systemwhich allows you to drive in 100% electric mode at low speeds thanks to the combination of the 6-speed e-DCS6 dual clutch automatic transmission and the integrated electric motor.

Turning point

“The new Jeep Avenger 4xe represents a turning point for the brand – commented Eric Laforge, Head of Jeep Brand for Europe – The latest version of our successful model combines the compactness and versatility of the Avenger with the performance of the all-wheel drive system. The result is a more dynamic driving experience, indeed unparalleled. The new Jeep Avenger 4xe completes Jeep's offering of all-wheel drive SUVs in all segments.”