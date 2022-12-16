Genoa – Censored by YouTube, but screened in the representative hall of the Municipality of Genoa. Palazzo Tursi will host next Thursday 22 December, at 3 pm, the vision of the documentary “Invisibili”created by Paolo Cassina and produced by PlayMasterMovie with the intention of testifying the adverse reactions to the anti-covid vaccine.

The event was organized by the opposition city councilor and former senator of the Alternative and, before that, of the Five Star Movement, Mattia Crucioli, who had run for mayor of Genoa together with various no-vax political formations. In addition to him and the director, the doctor Erminia Maria Ferrari, the epidemiologist Valerio Gennaro, the lawyer Paolo Bianchini, the representative of the National Liberation Committee, Stefano Contin, will intervene.

The documentary was censored by Youtube for violating standards of the community, when it had already reached 100,000 views. “The feeling is that the institutions almost want to make these people disappear, who not only struggle to obtain a diagnosis, but are even not taken care of by the national health service and are, in fact, rendered invisible – the promoters argue – For this reason, the documentary aims to bring attention to the real seriousness of these casesthrough the voices of the injured, but also of professionals from the world of health and the judiciary, and on the right of these people to be heard and treated”.

Councilor Crucioli, who obtained the public spaces by virtue of his institutional role, lets it be known that he has the mayor, deputy mayor, local authorities and the Genoese ASL 3 were also invited to the screening.

Bassetti: “I hope Bucci will stop the screening”

“I find it very serious that on December 22nd a documentary censored by YouTube, which takes fake news into consideration, could be shown in the headquarters of the Municipality of Genoa. I hope you will avoid projecting it and that the mayor Marco Bucci, who has always been on the side of science, wants to intervene on this situation and prevent all this from happening”: thus the director of the infectious disease clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, Matthew Bassetti, commented the news to the Dire agency. “I hope and hope that such a prestigious institution as the Municipality of Genoa does not give the possibility of transmitting it – the infectious disease specialist reiterates – if it were transmitted, it would be a bad message for the city of Genoa. I believe that this type of documentary and this way of looking at vaccines is deeply wrong. It’s not a matter of censorship, but science is one thing, propaganda and politics are another.”

Bassetti adds that, if these messages are conveyed, “then don’t complain, if in this 2022 we have among the lowest percentages of booster doses for the covid and the flu vaccine. This whole smear campaign by some journalists and politicians did not done nothing but damage our country. Today we are faced with this crazy wave of flu that we could have easily avoided by vaccinating the youngest and most fragile. But it was not done for all these people who talk about things that are not knows: the worst thing is not not knowing, but thinking you know things you don’t know”. The infectious disease specialist also launches a counter-proposal: “I would like a documentary to be shown in the hall of the Municipality of Genoa showing what we have managed to do thanks to vaccines and that today we have a normal Christmas thanks to what we did in 2021 and which we still live on. I know it’s not the Municipality’s direct responsibility, but you have to look carefully at these things because you give people the wrong messages.”

“The Municipality cannot stop the projection”

The concession of the Palazzo Tursi reception hall to the councilor Mattia Crucioli took place “according to the provisions of the regulation of the municipal council. Each group has the right to use the spaces for their own political activity and is not required to communicate the title of the conference nor any speakers. However, a commitment is signed in which the councilor who organizes the event assumes all responsibility for what happens”. Thus the Municipality of Genoa to the Dire agency on the case of the documentary on adverse reactions to the anti Covid vaccine, which should be screened next Thursday in the municipal headquarters.

“Naturally the granting of space goes beyond any political position of the mayor – specifies the staff of the mayor – to date we must comply with the request of the councilor Crucioli”.

Crucioli: “I invite Bassetti to participate”

Instead of making “a controversy even before having attended the screening of the documentary and the debate that will follow with the intervention of his medical colleagues and my fellow lawyers”, he could go there.

“If the 22nd wants to participate, I will do everything possible so that he can take the floor and illustrate his own theses“. Says the municipal councilor of Genoa Mattia Crucioli, who organized the screening of “Invisibili” for that day. “Unlike”, the director of the infectious disease clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, Crucioli says he believes ” that the debate is often fruitful and censorship is always wrong, especially when it comes to giving a voice to people who are suffering and have not found justice”.

In this regard, the adviser then quotes Voltaire: “It is said that he said ‘I don’t agree with what you say but I would give my life so that you could say it’ and for me this statement also applies to a person a thousand miles away from my ideals and my principles, just like Professor Bassetti”, concludes the councilor.