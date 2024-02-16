Genoa – On Friday 16 February, in the Sala delle Grida of the Genoa Stock Exchange, the Italian Institute of Technology celebrated its first twenty years and presented the new strategic plan, which the scientific director Giorgio Metta illustrated during a conversation with the director of Secolo XIX, Stefania Aloia. Speakers included, among others, the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci, the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti, the writer Sara Rattaro, the MEP Brando Benifei, the philosopher of science Telmo Pievani, the artist Melkio and the comedians Enzo Paci and Paul Genovese. Here is the full video of the event.



02:23:34