Study | Sakari Laakso, 26, is studying to be a doctor alongside a rare heavy job – this is how it's possible

Sakari Laakso is playing in the Korisliiga for the seventh season and is studying to become a doctor for the same number of years. It requires time management, passion, sacrifices and endurance.

I'm working In the kitchen hall, the parquet squeaks and the music blares. The audience jumps to their feet as the Seagulls' opening five drum up spectacular attacks and shake the opposition off their heels.

Enthusiasm can also be seen on the home team's bench. Backs rise from the bench into the air every time the sock swings. In overtime, the bench men clapped hands together with the charming five on the field.