The project was designed and built by ASTer and will entail, in addition to a scenographic effect, a significant energy saving

Genoa – Carignano has a new face thanks to the new lighting that lit up the dome of the basilica. The new system, developed and implemented by ASTer in collaboration with the Municipality of Genoa, will also allow for a significant savings on the energy consumption front.

A stainless steel easel was installed on each side of the Greek cross of the basilica, on which two floodlights were positioned, each absorbing 200W. The absorbed power is therefore 1600W against the 4000W of the previous system, with an energy saving of 2400W which corresponds to about 60%.

“The new lighting of the basilica of Carignano allows you to enhance the beauty of a wonderful structure in Genoa – commented the mayor Marco Bucci – The intervention offers an extraordinary view of the dome during the night while at the same time reducing costs considerably thanks to the new energy-saving system. Making the city more enlightened and enhancing historic buildings are essential activities to increase the quality of life of the Genoese and tourists ”.

“The scenographic lighting – said the CEO of ASTer., Antonello Guiducci – represents one of the expertise of excellence in the area of ​​expertise of our company, which today boasts a range of unique professionalism in the panorama of maintenance in the Genoese area. In the coming weeks, our lighting teams will be at work for the enhancement of the Nervi Castle, which will have an incomparable scenic effect for the many users of the Anita Garibaldi walk ».

“The scenic effect created by the lights will serve to enhance one of the main squares and monuments of our city which will also be visible from other parts of Genoa – explained the commissioner for Public Works Pietro Piciocchi – I thank Aster, his technicians and all his workers who have a high-level know-how for having carried out this highly performing intervention that aims both at the enhancement of our city and at energy efficiency: a concrete example of harmonization between low-impact choices environmental and beauty of the final result that all Genoese will be able to enjoy ».