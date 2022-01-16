Appeals via social networks of parents to look for rides by car instead of buses
Genoa – “A guy came forward proposing himself as a driver for 70 euros a week for a distance of one kilometer and a half. I refused. When I asked on social networks and Telegram chats if anyone had the possibility to accompany my daughter to school, because she is without a super Green pass and therefore can no longer use the buses, I was hoping for a parent who already carries the child.
.
#Genoa #DIY #homeschool #shuttles #students #super #Green #pass #Illegal #taxi #drivers #growing
