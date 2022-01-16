The thefts hit the quarters of Quinto and Carignano. The hypothesis of the investigators is that the thieves come from out of town

Genoa – The thieves acrobats don’t stop anymore. Two more hits scored in the city: one in Quinto, the other in Carignano. The script does not change, so much so that the authors always seem to be the same. The criminals choose low-rise buildings, with at least one side on an isolated road, then they climb from the eaves and reach the window to be broken into.