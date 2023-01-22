The model Génesis Tapia pleasantly surprised her followers by sharing her joy at being an international speaker at the Legal Congress in Brazil. The influencer takes leaps and bounds in her professional career, from which she will soon graduate, and from her official Instagram account she revealed all the details about what this new experience will be like, and she also took the opportunity to send a message of encouragement to fight for the dreams that each one has, in the same way that she did for hers.

Genesis Tapia. Photo: composition/Genesis Tapia/Instagram

Génesis Tapia shared her emotion on social networks

“Next week is my first experience as an international speaker as a student of the last cycle of the Law degree in Brazil and for me it is an incredible achievement to be next to so many doctors in legal matters of different nationalities”, wrote the also influencer in a post on Instagram. It should be noted that in this event recognized personalities from the legal and juridical field will be presented.

Génesis Tapia announces that she will be a speaker at the International Legal Congress in Brazil. Photo: Instagram/Genesis Tapia

Génesis Tapia asks his followers to fight for their dreams

Faced with this exciting news, Tapia encouraged his followers to continue pursuing their goals with this message: “Without a doubt, a blessing from God that will help me a lot to continue discovering the wonders of this exciting career. This is a small reminder about how important it is to fight for your dreams regardless of the size of the obstacle ”, he concluded.

The publication was quickly filled with congratulations from his followers, who wished him the best at this stage. “Success, Genesis. How happy I am when women surpass ourselves and even more so as mothers”, “You are incredible, Genesis, a true warrior. Keep climbing and you will reach very high with the blessing of the Almighty”, “Success and much applause for your effort”, commented some.