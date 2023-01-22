Mexico.- This Saturday, January 21 Forecasts for Public Assistance held the raffle Retro Melate which has an accumulated bag of more than 5 million pesos.

In addition to this, this Saturday the raffles for Tris, Chispazo and Gana Gato, which have excellent prizes of several thousand pesos.

To participate in these or any other Forecast draw, you can do so through the official agencies of the bookmaker or via the internet.

Sad Result

HALF DAY |

OF THE THREE |

EXTRA|

SEVEN |

CLASSIC|

Spark Result

Result Cat Wins

Retro Melate Result

The Melate Retro urn will randomly choose 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 selected numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional number.

To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of one natural number and one additional.