Gedi, easy early retirement to distribute more dividends to members

The investigation on Gedi it spreads like wildfire. Others revealed details on the “Republic” system, i easy early retirement to maximize profits and distribute more dividends to shareholders. The group, led by De Benedetti until 2019 and then moved on to Lambs – we read about the Truth – has conquered a record which makes the quota 100 pale: sending eighty workers into retirement with an average age of 54. Former employees who ended up in the crosshairs of the Prosecutor of Rome. The accusations in various capacities are of aggravated scam to the detriment of the State, unauthorized access to the computer system and administrative responsibility of crime for five companies of the holding.

Hence – continues the Truth – the decision to “freeze” the alleged body of the crime, that is illicit profit that Gedi would have achieved thanks to the reduction in personnel costs, quantified by the prosecutors in 38.9 million euros. The prosecutors wanted to seize an additional 22 million, but then it was decided not to proceed with a further intervention. The investigating judge: “Not even the searches carried out by the Guardia di Finanza in recent years have not stopped the company. The Supervisory Body failed to intervene despite the warranty notices notified in March 2018“.

